GOP Sen. Lankford: We Need to See Bolton Manuscript

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) stated that the Senate needs to have the ability to see the manuscript of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book.

Lankford said, “Any microphone in America is open to John Bolton. If he wants to go start talking to somebody, be able to talk about it, everybody’s welcome to be able to hear it. The second thing is, we do need to be able to see that manuscript at some point. So, there are ways that they can go ahead and just make that available to the senators, and so we need a chance to be able to see it and to be able to get that, to be able to know more about it, rather than have that just hanging out there. But I don’t think that’s an unrealistic thing for us to say. The White House has got a copy of it. It’s in a classified area. Because it’s not finished with the classification review on it. All of us have classification on it. We should be able to read that and just be able to review it.”

