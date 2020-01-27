Romney: ‘Increasingly Likely’ Other Republicans Will ‘Think We Should Hear from John Bolton’

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said that it is “pretty fair to say” that former National Security Adviser John Bolton has “relevant testimony.” He also said that he believes it is “increasingly likely” other Senate Republicans “will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

Romney said, “It’s increasingly apparent that it would be important to hear from John Bolton. I, of course, will make a final decision on witnesses after we’ve heard from, not only the prosecution, but also the defense. But I think, at this stage, it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony.”

He also stated, “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

