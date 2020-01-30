Mazie Hirono: Trump ‘Believes He Is King Now’ — ‘I Think Our Country Is in Great Danger’

Thursday on the heels of Sen. Lamar Alexander’s (R-TN) announcement that he would not vote to allow witnesses in President Donald Trump’s senate impeachment trial, his colleague Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) lamented the direction of the trial, which appears to be headed toward an acquittal.

Hirono told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that Trump believes he is “king” as a result of this pending outcome.

“[T]his is the last response for these two days of questions and answers that I got from the president’s team, and that is, ‘Let’s just assume he did it. So what?'” she said. “And I’ve been saying for a long time that’s probably what they’re going to end up with — you can say all of these things, but so what? The ‘so what’ means that this president, who believes that he can do anything he wants under Article 2 of the Constitution, will continue to go forward.”

“And I tell you, what the Trump team said, ‘Oh well you’re going to impeach him and convict him for what he did,’ that means this president is going to be facing impeachment at every turn,” Hirono continued. “What they really are afraid of is this president unfettered without a conviction means that he’s going to be doing a lot more stuff that will subject him to impeachment because that is what this guy is. He believes he is king now. I think our country is in great danger.”

