Michael Moore Blasts DNC: They Let Michael Bloomberg on Debate Stage ‘Because He’s Got a Billion F–king Dollars’

During a rally held on behalf of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore slammed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for altering the rules to make it possible for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, also a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, to participate in an upcoming debate next month.

Moore lamented the rule-change, arguing it was because of Bloomberg’s wealth, noting that former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), both formerly candidates for the Democratic presidential nod, were not allowed on the debate stage given they did not meet the DNC’s criteria.

“They removed [the rule] so that he can be in the next debate,” Michael Moore proclaimed. “He doesn’t have to show he has any support amongst the American people. He can just buy his way onto the debate stage. And I’ve got to tell you what’s so disgusting about this: I watched the debate in Iowa here two weeks ago — the all-white debate, and the fact that the DNC will not allow Cory Booker on that stage, will not allow Julian Castro on that stage. But they’re going to allow Mike Bloomberg on the stage because he’s got a billion fucking dollars.”

“I’m sorry, those days are over,” he added. “Those days are over.”

