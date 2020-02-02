Bloomberg Adviser Tim O’Brien: Only Things in Trump’s Head Are a ‘Putter, a Cheeseburger, a Porn Video, and Somebody Else’s Credit Card’

Michael Bloomberg campaign senior adviser Tim O’Brien argued Sunday on MSNBC that the only things in President Donald Trump’s head were a “putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video and somebody else’s credit card.”

During a Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said of Bloomberg, “Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really! Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

O’Brien said, “Mike Bloomberg would eat Donald Trump alive on a debate stage … Who knew that Donald Trump was such a snowflake?”

He continued, “I’ve been asked a lot … what’s it like to be in Donald Trump’s head so much? What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video and somebody else’s credit card.”

