Lamar Alexander: Trump Shouldn’t Mention Impeachment in State of the Union Address

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” recommended President Donald Trump not mention his impeachment during his “State of the Union” address on Tuesday.

Alexander said, “What I hope he would do is when he makes his State of the Union address, that he puts this completely behind him, never mentions it, and talks about what he thinks he’s done for the country and where we’re headed.”

He continued, “He’s got a pretty good story to tell if he’ll focus on it.”

