Graham on SOTU: ‘If You’re a Committed Socialist, This Speech Was a Speech from Hell’

Tuesday following the State of the Union address on Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered his assessment of President Donald Trump’s message, which he applauded as positive.

The South Carolina Republican highlighted the economic and military components. He also explained how it might not be received well by “socialists,” including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“It’s a compelling narrative that every American from every walk of life is doing better economically,” he said. “Our military is the [strongest] since Reagan. I’ve never seen it this stong. Terrorists are dead that need to be dead, and when that soldier came to see his wife and his two kids, I just lost it.”

“President Trump is well on his way to getting reelected,” Graham continued. “And AOC is probably glad she didn’t come because if you’re a committed socialist, this speech was a speech from hell because it talked about freedom, the power of the individual versus the power of government. He talked about prosperity for all best achieved through economic growth, lower taxes, less regulation. This is a speech a socialist could not stand.”

Graham also commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripping up a paper copy of the speech after Trump’s conclusion.

“And to Speaker Pelosi,” Graham added. “You can tear up the speech, but you can’t tear up the accomplishments. And that’s what this race is going to be about in 2020.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor