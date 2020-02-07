Mo Brooks Warns ‘the Socialists Are Gaining’ — ‘If the Trendlines Continue, Then We Will Be a Socialist Nation’

Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) success in the early going of the Democratic presidential primary process may seem like folly to Republicans watching from afar. However, it is something that should not be taken lightly, according to Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

During an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Brooks discussed socialism on the rise in the United States, as reflected by Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) successes, and the elections of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other self-proclaimed socialists to elected offices.

Brooks explained how socialism was antithetical to America’s founding principles, and how ideals of socialism historically have not held up when implemented around the world.

“We’ve had hundreds of thousands of Americans lose their lives in wars fighting socialism because it is the antithesis of liberty and freedom principles on which this country was based,” he said. “Socialism is dictatorial government, which the government is dictating to you what you can and cannot do. And basically, the government becomes elitist. If you’ve ever read George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ — I think that’s a pretty good example of what I’m talking about, where all of us are equal in the beginning. But at the end of the book, those people who are running the government — they are a separate class unto themselves, and they are superior.”

“You’ve seen that kind of differentiation occur in China, where you’ve got elitist, extraordinarily wealthy, and then the ordinary Chinese citizen, who is basically engaged in slave labor at some manufacturing facility, or what have you,” Brooks continued. “You’ve also seen it in Russia. There’s just not a lot of middle ground between socialism and free enterprise because they are the antithesis or enemies of each other. But you’ve got a lot of folks in America that have succumbed to the siren song of socialism and think that it is beneficial. That’s why Bernie Sanders has been doing so well.”

Despite this losing record, Brooks warned socialism was on the rise. He argued that given any opportunity, the flaws of socialism should be exposed to the public.

“Let’s be clear: The socialists are gaining,” Brooks said. “They’re winning. Those of who support free enterprise — we continue to lose ground in the arena of public opinion and in elections. Fifty years ago, Bernie Sanders or other socialists like him would never have gotten elected to anything. Now, however, they are getting elected. And that means they’re advancing. Do they advance to the point where they control Washington? No. But if the trendlines continue, then we will be a socialist nation. And we will suffer the long-term consequences that inevitably occur when you adopt socialism. It’s a loss of freedom. It’s a loss of liberty. And, it’s a loss of an ability to take care of your own family.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor