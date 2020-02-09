Maher: Trump Is President Because Americans Live in an Age Absent of Facts, Education

Comedian Bill Maher argued Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” the reason why President Donald Trump was president is that he comes off as authentic to Americans, who he said live in an age absent of facts and education.

Maher said, “He is authentic in that way. You know, he’s authentically an a-hole. In an age that’s absent facts and a lot of education, authenticity rules the day. That’s why Bernie Sanders also does so well. He’s authentic. I think that’s why he wound up ahead of Elizabeth Warren. We saw her for a long time, and she came off looking less authentic than he is.”

