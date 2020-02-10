Biden Adviser Sanders: Buttigieg Won’t Be Ready on Day One

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Symone Sanders, Senior Adviser to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign, stated that fellow 2020 Democratic candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will not be ready to be president on day one.

Sanders said, “Well, look, John, the next president of the United States will confront a myriad of issues, more than any president in my generation has ever had to confront. We will need a commander-in-chief who is ready to walk into the Oval Office on day one, someone who can pick up the phone and help reassert our place in the world, someone who other world leaders know, someone who has fought hard fights, hard, bold, progressive fights, knows about a bold vision. And from the Affordable Care Act, to the Recovery Act, Joe Biden has done that work. We don’t need someone with on-the-job training, and as Vice President Biden has said this weekend, there are great candidates in this race, really good Democrats. But the reality is, it would be a mistake, we believe, to nominate someone for this nomination who serves as the mayor of a town smaller than the size of Manchester, New Hampshire.”

Co-host John Berman then asked, “Do you think Pete Buttigieg will be ready on day one?”

Sanders answered, “No.”

