FNC’s Ingraham: Unless Dems Coalesce, Sanders Will ‘Become the Juggernaut’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will “become the juggernaut” the same way President Trump did in 2016 unless Democrats pick one moderate candidate to unite around.

Ingraham said that if 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden stays in the race after New Hampshire, it just helps Sanders.

She added, “So, for you moderates, it will either be Bloomberg, Mayor Pete, or Klobuchar. You need to pick one at this point. It’s not going to be Biden. If you want to beat Sanders…you have to form a coalition now.”

Ingraham picked 2020 Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) as the candidate she would pick to unite around.

She further stated that in 2016, “The Trump juggernaut passed South Carolina, kept rolling along, then it was too late. The same will happen with Bernie. He’ll become the juggernaut, the new anti-establishment juggernaut of the Democrat Party. But what if it’s Bloomberg and Bernie after Super Tuesday? Do you really think that you’re going to convince the base, energetic for real change, to choose [Bloomberg] over Bernie at that point? Good luck with that.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett