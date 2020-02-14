GOP Rep. Biggs: Field of 2020 Candidates ‘Frightening’ to Dems in Congress

During Friday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) commented on the 2020 race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

Biggs said Democrats in Congress that are more moderate have expressed to him how frightened they are by the field of Democrats vying for the nomination.

“When I talk to some of my Democrat friends who are in Congress that are more moderate than this, they’ll tell you that everybody that they have up there is frightening to them because it is a group of people that are far left — it just so happens that Bernie Sanders is the farthest left,” Biggs outlined. “But these other people, they’re not centered. They’re not running down the middle, they’re not the ones that are going to say, ‘Let’s work across the aisle to see if we can get things done for the American people.’ They’re going to move to take a socialist route and that really ought to make them afraid. I think some of them are, even if Nancy Pelosi’s saying she’s not.”

