FNC’s Brazile: ‘Extremely Dismayed’ by Bloomberg’s Record

The Sunday panel analyzes Michael Bloomberg’s record on race and a series of stories coming out that paint a controversial past. How damaging is all of this to his campaign? The panel reacts. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rGIzP7YRaD

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that she was “extremely dismayed” by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s reported sexist comments.

Host Chris Wallace said, “A big story, a take out in The Washington Post today about his, and you can see it there, his long history of sexist comments going back decades and women saying women believe he created a hostile workplace. How damaging to his campaign?”

Brazile said, “Extremely. Look, I think there are many people in the Democratic party looking at Mr. Bloomberg because he has the resources to take on President Trump. The question, in my judgment, is his record. I mean I am uncomfortable with his policies in New York. I understand he has apologized. I get that. I am for forgiveness. I am extremely dismayed at the information I read over the weekend about the sexist work environment.”

She added, “It is one thing to have this so-called top law enforcement policy of stop and frisk, it was ruled unconstitutional and it has taken him years to say I am sorry about that. He has the resources, but I am very uncomfortable with the record, very uncomfortable.”

