Gaetz on McCabe Not Charged: ‘Makes People Believe That an Old FBI Business Card May Be Doubling as a Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card’

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Sunday reacted to the Department of Justice’s announcement it was not pursuing criminal charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was under investigation for possible involvement in a leak about the Clinton Foundation investigation.

Gaetz explained it was his view there were still unresolved issues regarding McCabe. However, he said for McCabe to avoid charges, it could raise questions for some about the former FBI deputy director receiving favorable treatment, given he was formerly in the FBI.

“I don’t know how Andrew McCabe wouldn’t be central to the Durham probe, because Andrew McCabe was the acting FBI director. And remember the text messages between Strzok and Page, where they talked about the need to open up investigations during McCabe’s tenure as the acting FBI director because they didn’t think they could get that maybe in the future if someone else were brought in,” he said.

“So he seems central to that probe,” Gaetz continued. “I believe he should have been prosecuted for the lying because of the double standard. You see Mike Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone all charged with misstatements, and then McCabe not charged. It sort of makes people believe that an old FBI business card may be doubling as a get-out-of-jail-free card. And that’s what we want to see the attorney general refute. We want to see the attorney general acknowledge that there is still some swamp left to be drained at the Department of Justice.”

