Pelosi: I Ripped Up Trump’s State of the Union to ‘Get Attention’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview that she ripped up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to “get attention” from the press.

Pelosi said, “I had no intention of doing that when we went into the State of the Union.”

She continued, “I was reading ahead. I knew what was there. I got through a third of it, and I thought this is terrible. I made a nitch on a couple of pages, thinking I ought to remember what’s on this page, this page. Then I realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable. So it wasn’t a planned thing.”

She added, “One of my disappointments is the fact that with all that we have done legislatively, whether its equal pay for equal work, raising the minimum wage, gun violence protection, issues that relate to our children, the list goes on, climate action now. We have very little press on it. And it seems if you want to get press, you have to get attention. I thought, well, let’s get attention on the fact that what he said here today was not true.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN