Fox News’ Bret Baier: The Biggest Winner Tonight Is Donald Trump

Fox News’ Bret Baier declared during his network’s post-Democrat presidential debate wrap-up that President Donald Trump was the winner.

Baier said, “In the big picture, the big big picture, the biggest winner tonight? Donald Trump.”

He continued, “This moment of seeing the Democrats go at each other was a moment where — Mike Bloomberg, for all of the ads and all of the money, was sort of like the Wizard of Oz when they finally go and pull back the curtain, and they realize he’s this guy. He is not the guy in the ads.”

