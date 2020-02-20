Warren: Bloomberg’s Comments About Women ‘Disqualifying’

During MSNBC’s debate coverage of the NBC News Democratic Debate on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that fellow 2020 Democrat former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s alleged past statements about women are “disqualifying.”

Host Chris Matthews asked, “My question is, is that a disqualifying fact? Do you think he should not be considered by Democratic voters?”

Warren responded, “Yes. I think that it is disqualifying. How can we say we want to trade our arrogant billionaire for your arrogant billionaire? Especially when this is a man who has treated women so badly. You know, can we please keep in mind how important women have finally — we have been acknowledged to be important in electing our candidates? You just can’t lead with a guy who’s got this kind of history.”

