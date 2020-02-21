Nunes Threatens Washington Post with Lawsuit –‘They’ll Have an Opportunity in Federal Court’ to Explain Their Sources

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, revealed his intentions to sue The Washington Post over a reported claim in a story he told President Donald Trump of testimony from the intelligence community that Russa was working on getting Trump re-elected later this year.

During an interview on the Fox News Channel, Nunes laid out the details and his concerns over revelations, pointing out the Intelligence Committee’s testimony should not have been revealed to the press, to begin with.

“So look, the most concerning part about all this is that we can’t talk about what happened in that meeting,” Nunes said. “So if anything in The Washington Post story or The New York Times story is true about Bernie Sanders or Putin’s plans and intentions, nobody who is on the committee or who has seen this classified information should be talking about it.”

“Now, it gets worse when you have The Washington Post’s claim that I went to the White House — remember this story, didn’t we hear three years ago that I was sneaking into the White House?” he continued. “I went to the White House to tell the president really bad things and that he should fire Maguire.”

According to Nunes, his only choice of action of recourse was to sue to Post.

“I don’t know what planet The Washington Post is on, but they’ll have an opportunity in federal court in the next couple of weeks to explain who their sources are because I’m going to have to take them to court — because I didn’t go to the White House, I didn’t talk to President Trump,” he said.

“This is the same garbage, and the only way to get these guys to stop — I don’t know where they build a narrative, they plant the narrative, they write fake stories about it of things that should not be talked about, this classified information, and they run these stories,” Nunes continued. “Who the hell is leaking this if it is indeed true?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor