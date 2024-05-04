Bloomberg’s Green: Campuses Are ‘The Chaos and The Havoc’ Biden Was Supposed to End

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Bloomberg Businessweek National Correspondent Joshua Green stated that the turmoil on campuses is “the chaos and the havoc” that President Joe Biden was supposed to fix and hasn’t.

Green said, “What I make of that, a lot of it, is, if you turn on your TV today, you see young people protesting, angry, fighting with cops, what you don’t see is Donald Trump in a criminal trial, what you don’t see is one of his blue-chip vice presidential candidates murdered a dog a week ago and is two weeks into talking about that story, all of these stories that could potentially be damaging for Republicans and help Joe Biden have fallen by the wayside because all of the attention is on these protesters and on these fights, on their behavior, and on the fact that a lot of people don’t like what they see on the television. Biden was elected to push aside the chaos and the havoc of the Trump years, I think everybody can agree on that. It hasn’t — you turn on your TV and you see what’s going on on these campuses, it hasn’t happened. And that’s one big reason why he’s losing the vote, one big reason why he’s losing the youth vote.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett