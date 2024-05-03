CBS’s Luciano: Intifada Chants Are Used as ‘Slogans of Resistance’ Some ‘Interpret as Calls for Violence’

On Friday’s “CBS Mornings,” CBS News Correspondent Lilia Luciano stated that the calls for “intifada” at “anti-war protests” are “words some chant as slogans of resistance,” but “others interpret as calls for violence.”

Luciano said, “As anti-war protests have erupted on college campuses across the country, words some chant as slogans of resistance, others interpret as calls for violence.”

She then played video of a group of people chanting, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution” before saying, “One example, the word ‘intifada,’ an Arabic word commonly used to describe an uprising, which also references previous chapters of deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israelis.”

Luciano also played video of Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, who pointed out that the intifadas were full of violence and bloodshed, including suicide bombings against Israel.

She also stated that “a Columbia professor, who is a Jewish professor,” told her “this just means revolution. The students are just calling for rebelling against what’s happening in Gaza. So, language, very important to understand the intention.” But she wishes people would consider how “intifada” can be interpreted.

