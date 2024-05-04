Maher: Biden’s Loan Plan Is ‘Tax Dollars’ ‘Supporting This Jew-Hating’ on Campus

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden’s student loan plan is “my tax dollars” “supporting this Jew-hating” we’ve seen on college campuses after colleges jacked up tuitions.

Maher said, “I’m so incensed about some of this stuff, because, when I read about the college loans…[the] Biden administration’s student debt cancellation will cost a combined 870 billion to 1.4 trillion. That’s a lot of debt forgiveness. Okay, so colleges constantly raise tuition, then the kids take out more loans, then the government comes by and pays those loans. Okay, so, my tax dollars are supporting this Jew-hating? I don’t think so.”

Fox News Contributor and former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway responded that it’s fundamentally unfair to have blue-collar workers paying off the loans of lawyers and doctors and that Biden made the move he did on student loans for political reasons.

Bloomberg Businessweek National Correspondent Joshua Green stated that the loan plan didn’t work as a political gambit because Gaza and student loans are pretty low on the priority list for young voters, “So, it’s backfired, not just in terms of public policy, but in terms of the politics, too.”

