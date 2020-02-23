Graham on FISA Investigation: ‘I Want to Find Out What Did McCabe and Comey Know’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) discussed his investigation into potential FISA abuses in regards to President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation.

Graham said he wants to find out what all former FBI Director James Comey and former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe knew when it comes to the debunked Russian dossier.

“What I’m going to do is call the people who were involved in investigating the counterintelligence investigation,” Graham told host Maria Bartiromo. “You have 21 people involved that I’ve named. And I want to find out what did McCabe and Comey know, when did they know that the dossier was unreliable. The Department of Justice has withdrawn the two warrant requests saying they’re illegal, and in January of 2017, the primary Russian sub source told four members of the Department of Justice and the FBI that the dossier was a bunch of bar talk and hearsay and not reliable. I want to find out when did Comey and McCabe understand that it was not reliable and work from there.”

Graham went on to tell Bartiromo he wants to find out if former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein knew the Russian dossier had been debunked by the time he signed the FISA warrant.

“How could he not know?” asked Graham.

