Michael Bloomberg: ‘I’m Not a Big Fan of Everybody Having Guns’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a 2020 Democratic Party presidential hopeful, said Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” that he was not a fan of everyone having a gun.

Bloomberg said, “The whole issue of getting guns off the streets, I’ve fought the NRA tooth and nail, and I continue to do that, and we have this organization of 6 million people, Every Town it’s called or Mom’s Demand Action around the country to get good laws, background checks, so you don’t sell guns to minors, people with psychiatric problems or people with criminal records. They shouldn’t be able to buy a gun. I’m not a big fan of everybody having guns. But The Second Amendment gives you the right. I can’t do anything about that.”