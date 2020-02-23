NSA O’Brien: ‘No Surprise’ Russians Want Bernie Sanders Elected President

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said it was “no surprise” Russia is interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) get elected in 2020.

O’Brien said, “There are these reports that they want Bernie Sanders to get elected president. That’s no surprise. He honeymooned in Moscow,” Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

He continued, “President Trump has rebuilt the American military to the extent we haven’t seen since Ronald Reagan. I don’t think it’s any surprise that Russia or China or Iran would want somebody other than President Trump. If President Trump is elected, we’ll continue to strengthen the foreign policy, and that’s not good for our adversaries. It’s good for our allies.”

