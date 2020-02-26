Biden: Americans Are Not Looking for a Bernie Revolution

`Former Vice President Joe Biden made the case against his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), by saying voters do not want a “revolution.”

During a preview clip of an NBC interview, Biden said, “Look, the idea that there was going to be this revolution, Americans aren’t looking for revolution. They’re looking for progress. They’re looking for ‘tell me how you’re going to help me with my health care and make me safer.'”

He continued, “Look at the numbers. We talk about the great increase in participation. He’s not going to come anywhere near generating the kind of participation of young folks that Barack did in 2008. There’s no evidence of that yet. There’s a lot of young people out there who are supportive of a more. I won’t say rational, a more practical path to get things done.”

