GOP Rep. Biggs Warns: U.S. Has Holes in Coronavirus Detection System

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) weighed in on the measures the President Donald Trump administration is taking to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

With Trump set to make a statement on the coronavirus later in the day, Biggs called on the president to calmly reassure the American people that he has taken measures to prevent an outbreak in the United States.

Biggs also said while the United States has the top people in the country prepared to take on the coronavirus, there are still some “holes” in the detection system for those entering legally and illegally.

“We do check, so if we’re taking somebody into custody, one of the things they do is they actually do a medical check, a medical survey,” Biggs stated. “In my opinion, it’s not as extensive as it should be. But if there’s any sign or symptom … then they will actually take steps to try to correct that.”

He added, “We have border crossings — some of them where you have 20, 30, 40,000 people entering every day, and I’m not sure that we’re doing enough there. So, we’ve got a lot of places where we have holes in our system. But we can correct those holes, but this notion that we’re going to halt the president’s request for $2.5 billion because you want an additional $600 million is really silly.”

