Pence: ‘The Risk of the Spread of the Coronavirus in the U.S. Remains Low’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President Mike Pence declared that “The risk of the spread of the coronavirus in the United States of America remains low.”

Pence said [relevant remarks begin around 8:15], “The risk of the spread of the coronavirus in the United States of America remains low. That’s according to all of our experts. And it’s a direct result of the unprecedented action that President Trump took last month, when he closed our border to Chinese individuals coming into the country and also established a quarantining effort. Our White House Coronavirus Task Force has literally been meeting every day for the last six weeks. And the American people can be confident that we’re going to bring, at the president’s direction, the full resources of the federal government to bear to protect the people of this country.”

He added, “That being said, during this time of year, it’s always a good idea to engage in best practices. And people can go to cdc.gov to get the latest information on, not only this virus, but how they can best see to the health of their family and their community.”

