NY Gov. Cuomo: Coronavirus ‘the Public Health Version of Hurricane Katrina’

Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) likened President Donald Trump administration’s “poor response” to the coronavirus to the deadly Hurricane Katrina, which took 1,833 lives.

Cuomo argued on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the federal government, much like in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina, has “fallen down on the job” when it comes to combating the coronavirus.

“What I have been saying to other governors is you’re on your own,” Cuomo remarked. “Let the states take action because when they do the retrospective here, I think this is going to be the public health version of Hurricane Katrina. The federal government has just fallen down on the job, so let the states do it.

He later added, “It reminds me of Hurricane Katrina — just a failed federal response and failed federal mobilization. they underestimated the challenge. Now, who and how and why — I don’t know. I’ll tell you in this whole political conversation we’re having, I think it’s said to people, ‘Hey, remember government matters, guys. This is not all theory and abstract. This is who can manage and who can get things done in a time of crisis.’ And I think that’s what this coronavirus has done partially on the political scale. But, the federal government has just had a really poor response.”

