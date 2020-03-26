Trump: Cuomo’s Asking for Equipment I Don’t Think He’ll Need

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Trump said that he believes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is asking for equipment, like ventilators, that the state won’t need.

Trump said, “[T]hey say, like Governor Cuomo, and others, that say we want 30,000 of them. 30,000? Think of this, you know, you go to hospitals, you’ll have one in a hospital, and now, all of a sudden, everyone’s asking for these vast numbers.”

After criticizing Governors Jay Inslee (D-WA) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) for their handling of the outbreak, Trump added, “I am getting along with Governor Cuomo. I think that a lot of things are being said that are more. I don’t think that certain things will materialize. A lot of equipment’s being asked for that I don’t think they’ll need.”

He later added, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes, they’ll have two ventilators, and now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, can we order 30,000 ventilators?”

