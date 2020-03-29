Sen. Kennedy: People Upset at ‘Spending Porn’ in Latest Stimulus Bill

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” that a lot of people are “very upset at the spending porn” that was put into the third stimulus bill to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Partial transcript as follows:

KENNEDY: We have about 3,300 cases. We have had around 130 deaths. We’re clearly a hot spot. It began in New Orleans and is kind of moving out through the — throughout the state. We are — the — we’re trying to save lives, and we’re also trying to save livelihoods, because our economy is shut down. The legislation we just passed will help. It’ll get money directly to people, to hospitals, to businesses. I will say that a lot of my people are very upset at the spending porn on pet projects that was slipped into the bill. But my people are also grateful for help from the American taxpayer.

BARTIROMO: Well, let’s talk about that. What do you see as porn that you were forced to put in here? Lindsey Graham just came on and said that his colleagues on the left — or he said Nancy Pelosi specifically put a gun to his head in terms of getting that $25 million in there for the Kennedy Center. What else falls under the word porn, as you put it?

KENNEDY: Well, you know, life is hard, but it’s harder when you’re stupid. And there’s an enormous amount of spending porn on pet projects that was put into this bill by some powerful members of Congress. They think the American people are, I guess, are morons and won’t notice, but they did. It’s why so many Americans think there’s no intelligent life in Washington, D.C. It’s why Congress polls right up there with robo-calls and sinkholes. This is what many Americans heard members of Congress say: Oh, my God, we could run out of ventilators. Oh, my God, people could die. Quick, let’s give money to the Kennedy Center and the post office. Now, that tells the American people that common sense is dead in Washington, D.C. It wasn’t a Lincoln moment. Nonetheless, those of us who are fiscal conservatives, we swallowed it. We had to. We passed the bill. I think it’s going to help the American people. But a pox on the House and houses of all of those members of Congress who took advantage of this disaster, this tragedy, to take care of their pet projects.