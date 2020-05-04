Pelosi: Trump Banning Testimony Because He Is ‘Afraid of Truth’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Trump administration banning National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before the House of Representatives might be because it was “afraid of truth.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “This new White House memo … says, among other things, for the month of May, no task force members or key deputies of task force members may accept hearing invitations from the House of Representatives. Now, the new chief of staff at the White House may make some exceptions to this, we’re told, but the administration says this is so the task force can focus in on responding to the crisis. What is your response to this?”

Pelosi said, “I was hoping they would spend more time on the crisis than the daily shows that the president put on. But the fact is we need to allocate resources for that. And to do that, a new appropriations bill must be prepared in the House, and we must have the information to act upon.”

She added, “So the fact that they say we are too busy to come to the Capitol is business as usual, but it won’t be helpful. We must insist on the truth. It’s interesting they said we are not going to the House, but Dr. Fauci can go to the Senate. I guess Mr. Meadows, who was until a week or so ago being a member of the House of Representatives, knows that we will be very, very strictly insisting on the truth, and they might be afraid of truth.”

