MSNBC’s Hayes: Trump Reopen Plan Is to Let Americans Die from Coronavirus ‘Like Warriors on Battlefield’

Tuesday on MSNBC, anchor Chris Hayes said President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the country was to let people die of coronavirus like “warriors on the battlefield.”

Hayes said, “The Trump administration is about to hang the ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in the fight against coronavirus. Today, President Trump confirmed the White House is winding down the task force charged with combatting the virus, with Vice President Mike Pence citing the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country so far. Meanwhile, the president is encouraging states to end their lockdowns and shelter-in-place rules, even though — this is a key point — they do not meet his own administration’s guidelines to safely reopen, the ones that his administration put out from his CDC. And he’s telling Americans who might be nervous about contracting the virus and dying if they go back to work or go out in public or we go back to normal, that they need to think of themselves as warriors on the battlefield.”

In a clip, Trump said, “I’m viewing our great citizens of this country, to a certain extent and to a large extent as warriors. They’re warriors. We can’t keep our country closed. We have to open our country. I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes, will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and open soon.”

Hayes continued, “When he says we have to get our country opened, he means come what may. I personally don’t think of the folks in say nursing homes as warriors that need to be sacrificed. But what the president seems to be saying is, you’re on your own, thoughts and prayers. Sorry if you were one of those people badly affected. Think of yourself as a soldier dying for the cause.”

He added, “Now amidst this global catastrophe, the so-called plan is to just let a lot of Americans die like warriors on the battlefield.”

