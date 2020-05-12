Behar: Trump Is a ‘Disgusting Racist’ — His Supporters Need to ‘Ask Themselves if They Are Racist Also’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar called President Donald Trump a “disgusting racist” while discussing his exchange with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang.

In a clip, Trump said, “Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. Maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. OK, when you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer. Yes, behind you, please.”

Jiang said, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?”

Behar said, “You know what, Whoopi, we all know now that he’s a racist. He’s a disgusting racist. We knew it when he attacked Mexicans. We knew it when he defended Charlottesville people. And we know it when he goes after China and he goes after a Chinese-American girl. He is a racist. He throws red meat to his base on a regular basis, and anybody who still supports this guy needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are racist also. That’s all I have to say about him. I’ve had enough of him.”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro said, “Good for those two women for standing up. I think they’re doing us proud, and the question that he was being asked was not a challenging question. It was a normal question. It was a rational question. It was a logical question. If you don’t have what it takes to answer even the simplest of questions, really, you’re better off going on your tirades and tantrums on Twitter.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN