WH’s McEnany: Russia Investigation ‘a Huge Injustice’ Not Just to Trump But the American People

Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” to offer a reaction to revelations earlier in the day about the so-called “unmasking” of intelligence at the behest of the upper echelons of the Obama administration that led to the eventual Russia investigation.

McEnany called it a “huge injustice” that was not limited solely to President Donald Trump and his administration but the public at large.

“You know, the fact that on January 4, they’re about to close the case into Michael Flynn, a case that should have never existed because there was no collusion,” she said. “We now have several Obama administration officials on record saying that. They are about to close it, and then this Oval Office discussion takes place with President Obama, who the DOJ, Sally Yates, learns from the president of the United States about this conversation and runs back to the Department of Justice in a panic, not knowing how the president of the United States even knows about this conversation, and then to find out all of the unmasking — there are very real, very serious questions here.”

“This was a huge injustice not just to President Trump and his administration, but to the American people,” McEnany added.

