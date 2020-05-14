McCarthy on GOP CA-25 Win: ‘Help Is on the Way’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to Republican Mike Garcia’s win in California’s 25th congressional district a night earlier with a message to Americans that more “help” was forthcoming.

McCarthy responded in the context of a proposed $3 trillion bill proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the name of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s also going to try to bail out Illinois that has the same credit rating as Indonesia,” McCarthy said. “Look, the speaker wrote this in her suite, and it’s only about self- interest. This is what she does. She prioritizes pot, prisoners, politicizes election law, prioritizes illegal immigrants and pension bailouts. But you know what the good news is? That help is on the way.”

“You just said it,” he continued. “Last night, we had a special election in California, a seat that the Democrats won by more than nine points. They even changed the election law, which Nancy Pelosi wants to do, make it all-mail ballot, and they shifted at the very end. We won it by 12 points. We have not flipped the seat in California in 22 years. We did this exact same thing in May of 2010 in Hawaii. It was — it was an early indication what’s going to happen in the next election. That’s why people have to go to takethehouse.com, join the team to put people in Congress that will prioritize you, not prisoners.

