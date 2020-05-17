Tapper: Trump’s ‘Deranged and Indecent’ Smears of Rivals ‘Unmoored from Reality’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper said President Donald Trump and his team were attacking his critics with “deranged and indecent” attacks “unmoored from reality.”

In a clip, former President Barack Obama said, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Tapper said, “The criticism from Obama comes at a time when President Trump and his team are launching an unprecedented smear campaign against any rival. Leveling wild and false allegations against critics in the media and political rivals that range from bizarre false conspiracy theories to spreading false allegations of pedophilia to even suggesting one TV anchor committed murder. These smear campaigns are unmoored from reality. They’re deranged and indecent and seem designed to distract from us from this horrific health and economic crisis.”

