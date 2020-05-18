GOP Rep. Biggs: ‘There Are a Number of Things That We Can Do’ to Hold China Responsible for Coronavirus Cover-Up

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) shared what he believes the United States can do to hold China responsible for its part in the spread of the coronavirus while misleading other nations about its severity.

With China threatening sanctions against GOP lawmakers for their criticisms of the China Communist Party’s handling of the virus, Biggs floated the possibility of the Stop COVID Act, tariffs, and incentivizing companies to come back to the United States.

“[T]here are a number of things that we can do,” Biggs told host Ed Henry. “And I think the first of all is the lawsuit permission that is in legislation sponsored in the House right now. That is appropriate. I also think we need to go back and take a look at pre-Clinton era prohibited sales and transfers policy and lists that we had. we basically built up China’s economy, given them advanced rocket telemetry, given them a blue water Navy, we’ve given them a middle class, and that’s been done from everything from our tech transfer to IP theft on the part of China.”

He continued, “There are things we can do, and I think going back to that list is one, the president’s talked about tariffs. That’s another issue that might be addressed. I think we can also provide incentives to bring our supply chain manufacturing back to the United States. All of those are important, Ed.”

Biggs went on to say if the United States steps up and holds China accountable, “it will wake up China.”

“There’s a whole toolbox we’ve got,” Biggs emphasized. “We must act this time.”

