Biden: ‘No Evidence Whatsoever’ of Fraud in Mail-in Voting

Sunday on WISN’s “Up Front,” presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said there was “no evidence whatsoever” that mail-in voting is fraud-ridden.

WISN’s Matt Smith asked, “President Trump tweeted today. He went after a number of states that are beginning to send out absentee ballot applications. Wisconsin is considering doing the same ahead of the November election. Is there concern this could lead to more fraud? This push to vote early?”

Biden said, “I will tell you what, you mean Trump fraud? Look, he’s sitting in the White House filling out absentee ballots to vote in a primary in Florida. Now, why is it not fraud when he does it, and anyone else would do it? There’s no evidence whatsoever.”

He added, “We ought to be able to make sure that we have ballot by mail, early voting, and in-person voting. You’re able to do that if, in fact, you have enough poll workers ahead of time, they’re trained, and scientists come in and tell you how you sanitize a polling place so people can still vote. There are ways to do that, but don’t do what you did last time in Milwaukee. Don’t shut down. I don’t know how many scores of polling places in minority neighborhoods and they only have five places open, so people have to line up close to one another for a long time.”

