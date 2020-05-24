Fox News Channel’s Brazile: Biden’s Apology Was ‘Sufficient’

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s apology for saying that voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black” was “sufficient” during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Brazile said, “I’m black from the ground up, but here’s what I do believe. I believe that Joe Biden was incorrect in saying the statement you wait black, but I also believe that his apology was sufficient.”

She added, “Here we live in a country where thousands of people have died, and a disproportionate number of them are people of color, African-Americans, communities of color. So I would rather spend more time talking about these disparities that we have seen that have been amplified during this pandemic when speaking about Joe Biden and his record of blackness. This is not just an issue of race, this is an issue of survival right now, and I hope that Joe Biden has learned his lesson and his advisors have also learned their lesson that you just cannot be cavalier in talking about these issues. Stick to the facts. That’s what the radio hosts want him to do, talk about the issues because the issues mattered now more than ever.”

