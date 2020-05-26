Biden on His ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment: Charlamagne tha God ‘Was Being a Wise Guy’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room,” presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden addressed telling radio host Charlamagne tha God that black voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

Dana Bash asked, “I want to ask you about the remark you made last week on “The Breakfast Club.” You said if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, you ain’t black. You since said you shouldn’t have been so cavalier. But during the same interview, you said the NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run, which isn’t true. So my question for you is about what some supporters say they’re worried about, which is that all of this could end up hurting the enthusiasm that you really need to win among black voters.”

Biden said, “First of all, you know, I — it was a mistake, number one. And I was smiling when he asked me the question. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with him. He was being a wise guy and I responded in kind. I shouldn’t have done that. It was a mistake. I’ve never taken the African-American community for granted, never, never, never once.”

