McEnany: ‘Journalistic Malpractice’ by WH Press Corps to Not Ask Questions About Obama, Flynn

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed her recent sparring with the White House press corps for their focus on the reopening of places of worship amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

McEnany said the issue is not their questions about reopening churches, but rather their lack of questions about former President Barack Obama’s administration and the unmasking of Michael Flynn. The press secretary said it is “journalistic malpractice” by the press corps to refrain from asking questions about Obama and the leak of Flynn’s name.

“I was asked 11 questions as to why churches would be allowed to reopen. It was a bit peculiar to be asked these 11 questions in a row and for the onus and the focus solely to be on why churches are essential — I’ve never been asked why a liquor store was essential,” McEnany said about her spat with reporters. “So, I was merely pointing that out. And to the point about questioning the journalists and asking why they’re not asking certain questions, I field hundreds of questions of day. Journalists are not above being questioned themselves. Journalism is a great and noble profession, but there has been a dearth of journalists asking the real questions for President Obama, the criminal leak of Michael Flynn’s identity, who leaked that identity, the dossier which was used to launch a three-year investigation into this president and spy on his campaign.”

She continued, “Why aren’t those questions being asked? It’s journalistic malpractice not to ask those questions, and I can count on one hand the journalists who are, like Maria Bartiromo and Catherine Herridge, but where is the lack of curiosity from the current press corps? There’s an extreme lack of curiosity at play.”

