Maher: Social Distancing Concerns ‘Seemed to Go out the Window Very Quickly’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the recent protests on police brutality and racism and wondered what happened to the notion that social distancing was “a matter of life and death” and remarked that such concerns “seemed to go out the window very quickly.”

Maher said that with the protests, “It did seem something was — like something was very different, in that it was a multiracial protest against police brutality.” Maher specifically cited Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) joining the protests.

He later added, “So, what happened to the, unless we’re six feet apart, it’s a matter of life and death? That seemed to go out the window very quickly.”

