Scaramucci: Trump Campaign Pitch ‘a Race-Baiting Race War’

Scaramucci said, “He’s experimenting. The Kung flu statement, that racist statement yesterday was part of that experimentation. He’s searching for what he thinks is the Rubik’s cube answer to getting him re-elected, and that is more white turnout in November. So he’s decided that he’s going to make this is race-baiting race war. He’s going to do everything he can to defy the people. And hoping he can get his base to turn out in terms of voter participation at a higher percentage than last time. So right now he’s experimenting. It’s June. By August, he’ll have a much more refined, much more negative, much more racist pitch.”

He added, “It’s like if Roy Cohn had a baby with George Wallace, it would be Donald Trump. And then he got into the White House. I think the president is making a big mistake. He’s actually George Wallace of 1963. That’s the George Wallace that was embarrassed by the Kennedy’s when the national guard came to the University of Alabama to enforce civil rights.”

