Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Kissing Up to Putin on Every Way’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of “kissing up” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “I want to turn to that rather startling report in The New York Times [that] Russia secretly offered Afghan bounties to kill U.S. troops. It reports that American intelligence officials have concluded that Russian military intelligence units secretly offered bounties to Taliban linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan, including targeting American troops.”

He asked, “Were you aware of these reports?”

Pelosi said, “No, and we have called for a report to the Congress on this. This is as bad as it gets. Yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score. Denies being briefed, whether he is or not, his administration knows. Our allies, some of our allies who work with us in Afghanistan, have been briefed and accept this report. Just as I have said to the president with him, all roads lead to Putin. I don’t know what the Russians have on the president politically, personally or financially, or whatever it is.”

She continued, “This is totally outrageous. You would think that the minute the president heard of it, he would want to know more instead of denying that he knew anything.”

She added, “He’s kissing up to Putin in every way, saying they should be in the G-7, even though annexed Crimea and caused death and destruction in Ukraine, so totally irresponsible. Something is wrong with this picture.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN