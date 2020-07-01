Shalala: ‘Patriots Wear Masks,’ Wash Hands, Social Distance, and Know We Have to Follow Science

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. and former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala (D-FL) stated that President Trump’s “inability to lead has literally led to Americans dying” from coronavirus. She added that combating the disease “is about patriotism.” And that “Patriots wear masks…they wash their hands, they practice social distancing, and they insist that the president of the United States provide enough testing and see testing and science as what we have to follow.”

Shalala said that decreasing coronavirus testing “would be tragic. This president’s inability to lead has literally led to Americans dying. I don’t think I’d ever say that about a president of the United States. This is an American tragedy. And we have to do testing as part of an overall strategy. Look, we’re about to celebrate the Fourth of July. This is about patriotism. Patriots wear masks, care about their country, men and women, they wash their hands, they practice social distancing, and they insist that the president of the United States provide enough testing and see testing and science as what we have to follow. Literally, I’m running out of words about what to say about this lack of leadership.”

