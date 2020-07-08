CNN’s Stelter: We Are Tucker Carlson’s ‘Real Victims’

Wednesday, during an appearance on “CNN Tonight,” “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter slammed Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson for criticizing Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who has suggested statues of George Washington could be fair game for removal in some circumstances.

According to Stelter, when Carlson says Duckworth and other Democrats hate America, we were “all” victims.

“Millions of people watch this, every night, watch this toxicity. He and Trump are aligned. They are stoking this divide. You know, what Tucker does, Don, is he says he’s the victim. He’s the victim of people who are trying to stomp out his free speech. But the real victims are all of us. Whenever you get into this nasty debate about hating America, it should be beneath any cable news host.”

