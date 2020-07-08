FNC’s Carlson Skewers the American Left — ‘Totalitarians,’ ‘They Want Power,’ ‘The True Enemies of Democracy’

Wednesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson argued the left in America was no longer the “sentimental” liberal most are familiar with but something that has a clear objective: to get power.

Carlson offered how those wooed by the left demand obedience, which he said was a show of what to expect if the left came to power.

“These people aren’t liberals,” he said. “We call them that, but they are not. They don’t wring their hands and wonder what to do next like your flaky fifth-grade teacher who wore sandals and worried about the fate of the baby harp seals or had a ‘save the whale sticker’ on her Volvo. No, they are nothing like that. They are not sentimental. These are totalitarians. They know exactly what they want. They don’t wring their hands. They want power, and they know how to get power.”

“Why are so many people being fired right now for absurdly trivial offenses?” Carlson continued. “Liking the wrong tweet, commenting on the wrong post, making the wrong hand gesture accidentally. Why is that happening? Simple, to terrify the rest of us into obedience. We better not say that. We could be hurt too. That’s the lesson we take as we watch people around us fired and destroyed for doing very small things.”

“That tells us the people around Joe Biden — they’re the ones doing this — ruled by fear,” he added. “They do not rule by consent, as you are supposed to in this country. They are, in fact, the true enemies of democracy. They don’t care what you think. And just in case the rest of us missed the point, they’re working hard to make self-defense against their mobs, their militia, a crime. you cannot resist us, or we will prosecute you.”

