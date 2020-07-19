WH CoS Meadows on Durham Probe: ‘Time That People Go to Jail’

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Sunday signaled there could be some indictments coming as part of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe into the FBI’s conduct in the Russia investigation.

Meadows said during an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he expects to see indictments based on the evidence he has seen of then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign being spied on.

“I think the American people expect indictments. I know I expect indictments based on the evidence I’ve seen. Lindsey Graham did a good job in getting that out. We know that they not only knew that there wasn’t a case, but they continued to investigate and spy — and yes, I used the word spy — on Trump campaign officials and actually even doing things when this president was sworn in and after that and doing it in an inappropriate manner,” Meadows advised.

He continued, “You’re going to see a couple of other documents come out in the coming days that will suggest that not only was the campaign spied on, but the FBI did not act appropriately as they were investigating. It’s all starting to come to unravel, and I tell you it’s time that people go to jail and people are indicted.”

