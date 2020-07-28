Kansas City Mayor Lucas: Trump Attacking ‘Black Leadership’ in Fight with Chicago Mayor

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) argued that President Trump “has gone beyond simple dog-whistling to probably dog barking” and is being “loud about, I think, black leadership in his constant fight” with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D).

Lucas said, “Well, you know, first of all, the president has gone beyond simple dog-whistling to probably dog-barking. He has made it a situation where every battle — even if it makes sense, is something that is kind of loud about progressives, loud about, I think, black leadership in his constant fight with a black woman in Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, and it is the sort of thing that creates a number of challenges. I think what we say is this, every mayor of any city, we’re largely not radicals. We’re the sorts of people that often work with or lead police departments, technically, want our cities to be safe, but also want that safety to be aligned with actually good, core, locally-based solutions. For example, in Kansas City, they sent 225 federal agents. We currently have about 61 unsolved homicides this year. If instead of just having folks that are doing any number of operations, we paired up one FBI agent with every unsolved homicide…we’d actually really have a chance of impacting and denting into our total number of unsolved crimes. I mean, there are better ways to do it.”

