Scarborough: Obama ‘Did Exactly What John Lewis Would Have Wanted Him to Do’ in Eulogy

Friday, Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” praised former President Barack Obama for his eulogy delivered the day before at Rep. John Lewis’ (D-GA) funeral in which he took a number of shots at President Donald Trump.

Scarborough advised that Obama “did exactly what John Lewis would have wanted him to do in that funeral,” arguing it is not “sleazy to talk about the right” of Americans to vote.

“[T]here’s a tale of the tape between the 45th president of the United States and the 44th president of the United States,” Scarborough said after playing clips contrasting Trump and Obama. “You know, there were some sad, pathetic tools of Donald Trump who still shamelessly defend absolutely everything he does and think if they’re over the top and bombastic in the attacks against people who tell the truth to you that somehow that will discourage others from telling the truth about Donald Trump and what’s going on in this country. But let me just say, knowing John Lewis the way I did, and I knew him pretty damn well, Barack Obama did exactly what John Lewis would have wanted him to do in that funeral yesterday.”

“So, if anybody decides that they are going to attack Barack Obama or anybody else for speaking the way they did at John Lewis’ funeral, they knew what was going to happen,” he continued. “And if somehow it’s sleazy to talk about the right of black and white, Hispanic, Asian-American voters to be able to get and profess their democratic choice on Election Day, if that’s somehow sleazy, well, um, well then you have a different view of America than John Lewis and the overwhelming majority of Americans have. ”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent